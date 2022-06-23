Bypolls To 3 Lok Sabha, 7 Assembly Seats Today: 5 Updates

Bypolls in Azamgarh were necessitated by the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly as an MLA in the elections earlier this year. The Rampur seat was vacated by senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who too was elected to the state Assembly.

Bypoll in Sangrur, Punjab was called after Bhagwant Mann vacated the seat after winning the assembly polls. He is currently the state's chief minister.

One of the seven assembly seats where by-election will be held is Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, vacated by Raghav Chadha of the AAP who became a Rajya Sabha member recently.

The remaining assembly seats where bypolls will be held are Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh, and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar in Tripura.