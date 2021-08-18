Bypoll To Rajya Sabha Seat From Tamil Nadu To Be Held On September 13

The bypoll will be held on September 13, the poll panel said in a statement. (Representational)

The by-election to fill up a vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of AIADMK member A Mohammedjan (72) on March 23 this year following a heart attack.

Given its numerical strength in the assembly, the DMK-led ruling coalition in Tamil Nadu is set to bag the seat.

The ruling coalition is likely to leave the seat for the Congress to put up its candidate following an assurance given by DMK supremo and chief minister M K Stalin, sources said.

The sources said the Congress is considering whether to field a leader from the state or party seniors like Ghulam Nabi Azad, and added that party president Sonia Gandhi will take a final call on the matter.

According to established practice, the counting of votes will be held an hour after the polling concludes at 4 pm.

The commission said all COVID-19-related protocols will be followed during the poll.

Each individual will wear face mask during every election-related activity. At the entry of hall or premises used for election purposes, thermal scanning of all people will be carried out and sanitiser will be made available at all locations, the commission said.

"The chief secretary, Tamil Nadu is being directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said by election," the EC statement said.

The term of Mohammedjan, who had earlier served as a minister in Tamil Nadu, was to end on July 24, 2025.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 24.