'By Calling Me Amma...': Sonia Gandhi's Message For Poll-Bound Telangana

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today urged the people of Telangana to vote for the grand old party in November 29 assembly elections.

"I request our sisters, brothers, sons and daughters of Telangana to vote for change, to vote for Congress," she said.

Referring to the creation of the state of Telangana following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, Mrs Gandhi said the party fulfilled its promise to the people of the state.

Telangana was formed in 2014 when the UPA was still in power after Mrs Gandhi gave the assurance for the formation of a new state.

The decades-long agitation was spearheaded by K Chandrasekhar Rao, who helmed the state since its creation and is hoping for a third straight term in power.

Mrs Gandhi said she is grateful to the people of Telangana for their love and respect. "You have given me immense respect by calling me 'Sonia amma. I will be always grateful."

"I could not come for the campaign, but you all are very close to my heart."

Buoyed by its massive victory in next-door Karnataka earlier this year, the Congress has announced provisions for all - women, farmers, youth, statehood activists the elderly population and the homeless.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sonia Gandhi has shifted to Jaipur temporarily till the air quality improves in Delhi. Ms Gandhi suffers from respiratory problems and doctors have advised her to temporarily move to a place where the air quality is better.

Ms Gandhi had been admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in September after showing symptoms of fever and had been discharged a day later. She had also been admitted to a hospital in January because of respiratory issues.