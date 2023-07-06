Businessman-Turned-CBI Witness Arrested In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Delhi liquor policy case: Dinesh Arora has been arrested by the ED

Dinesh Arora, a businessman considered close to jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case today. Last year, a city court had allowed the CBI's request to make Mr Arora an approver in the case.

The ED is yet to make a statement on his arrest. This was the 13th arrest in the case by the ED; it has filed five chargesheets, including against Mr Sisodia.

Last year, the CBI in its reply to Mr Arora's court request for protection from arrest had said he had joined the probe and disclosed certain facts which were vital for the investigation.

In August 2022, the CBI filed a case in the alleged excise policy scam and issued a lookout circular against eight people named as accused in the case.

Mr Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, and others face corruption allegations in bringing a new liquor sale policy in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had ordered the CBI probe last year.

Thereafter, the Delhi government reverted to the old liquor policy and blamed the Lieutenant Governor for loss of revenue worth crores of rupees that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government claimed would have come if the new policy had continued.

The BJP said the Delhi government went back to the old liquor sale policy to cover up corruption in the excise department then held by Mr Sisodia.

The CBI is focusing on the alleged influence of a "South Lobby" of businessmen and politicians making the Delhi liquor policy to swing in their favour using middlemen, traders and bureaucrats.