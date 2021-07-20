Businessman Raj Kundra And Porn Scandal: A 5-Point Guide

Raj Kundra was arrested late last night after police questioning after his former assistant Umesh Kamat allegedly named him. The police said Raj Kundra appeared to be the "key conspirator" and incriminating evidence including porn clips and emails were found in his office.

According to the police, women were paid around ₹10,000 for the clips. Some of them alleged that they were reeled in with offers of roles in web series and then forced to shoot porn. The films were shot in Mumbai, in hotels and houses rented for the purpose.

"Content creation and operations" were done from Raj Kundra's Mumbai office. The police sad Mr Kundra was involved in producing and streaming porn content on the "Hotshots" app. He has claimed that he had sold the app to another accused, Pradip Bakshi.

The police allege investigations revealed that Mr Kundra kept routinely updated on the finances of the app and also set up a WhatsApp group on which the production, distribution and selling of Hotshots clips was discussed.