Businessman, Doctor Sent To 8-Day Custody in Mumbai Covid Centre Case

The two were produced before a court today

Businessman Sujit Patkar, a friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and another person were sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till July 27 in a money laundering case related to 'irregularities' in the jumbo COVID-19 centers in Mumbai.

The ED arrested Patkar and a doctor, Kishore Bisure, last night and produced them before Justice MG Deshpande, the special judge for cases filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, today.

The central probe agency sought eight-day custody for the two to unearth the alleged conspiracy in the case.

Patkar and his three partners are accused of fraudulently bagging contracts from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to set up and manage COVID-19 field hospitals -- 'jumbo centers' -- in Mumbai during the pandemic.

Bisure was the dean of a jumbo centre in Mumbai's suburban Dahisar.