Businessman, Arrested In Haryana, Brought To Andamans In Gangrape Case

A businessman, who was arrested from Haryana in connection with the gangrape of a woman in the Andamans, was on Monday brought to Portblair on transit remand, police said.

Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, who was on the run, was apprehended on Sunday night for his alleged involvement in the case in which Jitendra Narain, the former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is an accused, an officer said.

The Andaman and Nicobar Police arrested the Port Blair-based businessman who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, he said.

"The police got a tip-off about Sandeep through his bank transactions which he made from Haryana. The Andaman and Nicobar Police alerted its Haryana and Delhi counterparts and managed to arrest him. He was brought here on transit remand on Monday. Before his interrogation, he was taken to GB Pant Hospital for a medical check up," the officer said.

The police, however, did not give details of the location in Haryana from where the accused was held.

The Andaman and Nicobar Police had on November 2 announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for Singh and suspended Labour Commissioner R L Rishi in connection with the rape of a 21-year-old woman.

So far, two accused, Narain and Singh, have been held in the case, while Rishi is still on the run, the officer said.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the police was constituted to probe allegations that the woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was lured to the chief secretary's home by promising a government job and then raped by top officials, including Narain, there.

Rishi was also accused of raping the woman, while the businessman (Rinku) was named in an FIR as an "accomplice" in the crime.

The FIR was registered on October 1 when Narain was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

The government suspended him on October 17 with immediate effect.

