BAOA Condemns Police Action In Rahul Gandhi Aircraft Incident The Association also said that any attempt to use such incidents for political purpose is totally uncalled for.

Rahul Gandhi's aircraft was affected by a technical snag and a probe was ordered Mumbai: Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA)has voiced concern over the police action against one of its members and cockpit crew for the technical snag reported in Congress president Rahul Gandhi's aircraft last week.



The Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA) in a statement issued today also said that any attempt to use such incidents for political purpose is totally uncalled for as it could "adversely affect" the safety of overall operations of the charter planes.



On April 26,



"BAOA feels deeply concerned that in one of the recent incidents involving a chartered flight for a senior political leader operated by one of our members Ligare Aviation, an FIR was lodged with the police against the operator and the pilots for criminal negligence," the statement said without naming the Congress president.



As per initial reports, the aircraft developed a technical snag mid-air and the pilots landed the aircraft safely as per the standard operating procedure (SOP), after duly assessing the situation, it added.



Ligare Aviation in its report to the DGCA had attributed the incident to a snag in auto pilot mode, saying that the pilot shifted to the manual (mode) and landed (the aircraft) safely, a senior official had said last week.



The association said all such incidents are mandatorily investigated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is the only authorized agency to determine the causes for the incident and fix responsibility.



"We strongly urge all political parties to facilitate us maintain the highest level of flight safety standards in all charter flights," it added.



Alleging "intentional tampering" with aircraft, the Congress party had demanded a probe into the "suspicious and faulty performance" of the 10-seater Falcon 2000.



The DGCA has already launched its probe into the incident, which is being investigated by a two-member committee.





