After Dog Walking Row, Bureaucrat Transferred To Ladakh, Wife To Arunachal

The IAS officer who used to walk his dog at a stadium in Delhi has been transferred to Ladakh. The move came hours after the Indian Express's exclusive report that the government-run Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that the bureaucrat could walk his dog at the facility.

In an order, the Home Ministry said Sanjay Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been shifted to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

According to official sources, the Home Ministry had asked for a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report on the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Mr Khirwar and his wife.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the Home Ministry in the evening, prompting the ministry to order their transfer.

Sanjay Khirwar is currently posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed all state-run facilities to stay open for sportsperson till 10 pm.

"It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them," Mr Kejriwal said.