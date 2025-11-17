Man Harasses Woman Walking Her Dog In Bengaluru, Then Flees With Her Phone

A late-night walk turned distressing for a woman in Bengaluru after an unidentified man allegedly harassed her and fled with her mobile phone.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on November 7 at around 10:30 pm in Bengaluru's Upkar Layout, when the 25-year-old woman, who is a lawyer, was walking with her pet dog near her home. An unknown man approached her, asked if he could touch her dog, and began speaking to it.

When she attempted to leave, he allegedly touched her inappropriately. The woman pushed him away, but he made another attempt to assault her, prompting her to hit him on the head in self-defence.

During the altercation, her smartphone Google Pixel 7 Pro fell to the ground. As she began to scream for help, the attacker allegedly snatched the fallen phone and fled.

Police have registered a case and are searching for the unidentified suspect. The investigation is underway.