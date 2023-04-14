'Super Thief' Who Inspired Hit Film 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' Arrested In UP

A school dropout, Bunty never bought a property and instead used to live in five-star hotels.

A high-tech super thief in the country, who inspired a popular Bollywood movie, has been arrested by the Delhi Police.

Devinder Singh, also known as 'Bunty Chor' or 'Super thief', was arrested from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The police are expected to brief the press on his arrest later in the day.

Officials say 'Bunty Chor' had recently committed robberies in an upscale locality in the national capital. Goods worth lakhs were stolen from the two houses in Greater Kailash area in South Delhi during the heist, according to the police.

Known as 'super thief, Devinder Singh had committed 500 burglaries till 2012 alone.

A Bollywood movie, 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!', based on Bunty's life was made in 2008.



A couple of years later, he appeared in the popular reality show "Bigg Boss Season 4" aired on TV channel Colors.

A school dropout, Bunty never bought a property and instead used to live in five-star hotels.