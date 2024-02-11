Bullion Trader Goes Missing, Car, Shoes Found Abandoned Near Noida

A police spokesperson said the car was found abandoned in Surajpur police station area

A bullion trader has gone missing from Greater Noida while his car was found abandoned on a road in the city, police said on Sunday.

According to his relatives, Mohit Verma, a resident of Dadha village, had left home on Saturday morning for Delhi but did not return till night.

"He was carrying Rs 10 lakh cash along with some molten gold and had left home for Delhi. Around 2 pm, when I called him, his phone went unanswered and we did not hear from him after that. In panic we started searching for him," an uncle of Verma claimed.

"However, on Saturday night we received an information from local police that his car has been found abandoned in Omicron 3 sector. One of Mohit's shoes was found inside the car while another outside it," the uncle said, fearing something untoward might have happened to his nephew.

A police spokesperson said the car was found abandoned in the Surajpur police station area.

"On the basis of the complaint by his relatives, a missing person's case has been lodged and investigation launched in the case," the police spokesperson said.

The police are also using electronic surveillance methods, scanning CCTV footage of the area to find a clue about Verma, the official added.

