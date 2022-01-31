Bulli Bai App Creator Remanded To Judicial Custody By Mumbai Court

Niraj Bishnoi, 21, is said to be the main conspirator and creator of the Bulli Bai app on GitHub.

A court on Monday remanded Neeraj Bishnoi, the prime accused in the Bulli Bai app case wherein photos of some Muslim women were posted online for 'auction', to judicial custody for two weeks.

Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged creator of the mobile application, was arrested earlier this month by the Delhi Police in a similar case. Mumbai Police later took his custody for investigating the Bulli Bai app case.

A Metropolitan Magistrate's court in Mumbai on Monday remanded Niraj Bishnoi to judicial custody.

With this, all the six persons, being interrogated by the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in connection with the hate app case, are in judicial custody.

Police had earlier arrested Vishal Jha, Mayank Rawat, Shweta Singh, Neeraj Singh and Omkareshwar Thakur.