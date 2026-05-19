Bullets, Magazine Found In Bengaluru Lodge, Indian-Origin US Man Arrested

A US citizen has been arrested in Bengaluru after live bullets and a magazine were recovered from a lodge room in the city, police said.

The accused has been identified as Muthar Armaan alias Muthar Rehman. Police said he was staying at Jayamahal Palace Lodge in the JC Nagar area and had used his passport as identification while checking in.

Investigators said the lodge staff later discovered live bullets and a magazine inside the room.

According to police, the accused allegedly told the lodge management that he would return after two days to collect the ammunition.

However, when he did not return, the lodge manager approached the JC Nagar police and handed over the recovered items.

Police then launched an investigation and traced the accused.

During questioning, police found that the bullets were American-made. Police said the man claimed that he was working with the American armed forces, though further verification is underway regarding his background.

Investigators are now examining how the ammunition entered India and whether any aviation or customs regulations were violated.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

A case has been registered at the JC Nagar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.