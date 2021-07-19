Woman, 50, Killed For Resisting Robbery Bid At House In UP

On hearing her screams, her relatives and villagers rushed to the spot and caught hold of the accused.

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death while resisting a robbery attempt at her house in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at the house in Nikhob village under Siyana police station limits late Sunday night, they said.

The accused entered the house of Kiranpal and started robbing his wife Batto Devi, who was sleeping under a tree in the courtyard of the house.

When she resisted his bid, the accused hit the woman with a brick, leading to her death, police said.

On hearing her screams, her relatives and villagers rushed to the spot and caught hold of the accused.

The accused was beaten up before being handed over to the police in an injured condition, Circle Officer (CO) Alka said.

The injured accused was referred to District Hospital, the CO said.

