Mobile Phone Of UP Cop Killed In Mob Violence Found At Home Of Accused

Bulandshahr violence: Subodh Kumar Singh was chased, cornered and shot dead by the mob of 400.

Nearly two months after a police officer was attacked and killed in mob violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandhshahr, his mobile phone was found on Saturday night at the home of the man who allegedly shot him dead.

Officer Subodh Kumar Singh's CUG (Closed User Group) mobile phone was recovered after searches at the home of Prashant Nutt in Bulandshahr. He was arrested from the Bulandshahr-Noida border on December 28. He and two other men who had snatched the officer's revolver were identified from a cellphone video.

Five other mobile phones were found at Prashant Nutt's home during the searches, the police said. The police are checking the phones for any leads into the Bulandshahr violence.

After Prashant Nutt was arrested last month, the Uttar Pradesh had said he confessed to shooting Subodh Kumar Singh.

Thirty people were arrested by the police after the Uttar Pradesh government was criticised for its handling of the investigation into the mob violence and the killing. Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the December mob violence, was arrested on January 2.

A man arrested on January 1, Kalua, is accused of attacking the inspector with an axe, chopping off a couple of his fingers and then inflicting a head wound.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was chased, cornered in a field and shot dead in the mob frenzy. A young man too was killed in the mob violence.