In UP Violence That Killed Cop, Bailed Accused Get Hero's Welcome

Shikhar Agarwal is the chief of the local BJP youth wing. He was released on bail

Six men arrested for inciting violence that led to the murder of a police inspector in Bulandshahr last December, were welcomed with garlands by members of right-wing groups after they were released on bail yesterday. Shikhar Agarwal is the chief of the local BJP youth wing. The two others -- Hemu and Upendra Raghav -- are part of a right-wing group. The other three were identified as Jeetu Fauji, Saurav and Rohit Raghav. Cellphone videos shot by local journalists show the men being garlanded as "Jai Shri Ram" slogans are raised.

The men were arrested weeks after the body of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was found inside his SUV, abandoned in a field.

All of them have been accused of inciting violence in the area after carcasses of 25 cows were found in forest in the area and allegations of cow slaughter surfaced.

Inspector Singh, who went to restore order, was targeted by a mob of nearly 400 people.

The police said he was attacked by an axe-wielding man, who chopped off two of his fingers and landed a blow on his head. Despite his injuries, the officer had tried to drive away. Then he was shot, the police said.

A cellphone video of the attack, where a crowd could be seen opening fore and shouting "goli maaro", had evoked outrage and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered a quick probe by a Special Investigation Team.

Later, five men were accused of murder and 33 others including Shikhar Agarwal and Upendra Raghav, were accused of inciting violence and arson.

The Special Investigation Team had submitted a 3,400-page case diary and 103-page charge sheet against the 38 accused.

