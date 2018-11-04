Build Memorials, Name Schemes In My Father's Memory, Says ND Tiwari's Son

A condolence meeting was organised in ND Tiwari's memory on Saturday. (File)

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of deceased Congress leader Narayan Datt Tiwari, said the government at the Centre, in Uttar Pradesh and in Uttarakhand should build memorials and name schemes in the memory of his father.

ND Tiwari, who died last month, served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and had also served as a Union Minister.

Mr Shekhar said schemes should be launched that symbolise his father's pragmatic, modern and progressive politics.

A condolence meeting organised in his memory on Saturday was attended by senior leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh, Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh among others.