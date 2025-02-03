Budget Session Live Updates: The Opposition raised an uproar in the Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on the January 29 stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which killed at least 30 people. The Opposition is also asking for an official list which states the names of those who died, accusing the government of lack of transparency. Later, the leaders staged a walkout.

The sloganeering comes two days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Saturday, announcing among other key steps the abolition of tax for salaried individuals earning up to Rs 12.75 lakh per annum. On the day the Budget presentation, the Samajwadi Party had raised slogans demanding transparency on the deaths at the Maha Kumbh. They later staged a walkout.

The first part of the ongoing Budget session will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.

Live Updates From Day 3 Of Budget Session: