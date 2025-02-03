Budget Session Live Updates: The Opposition raised an uproar in the Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on the January 29 stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which killed at least 30 people. The Opposition is also asking for an official list which states the names of those who died, accusing the government of lack of transparency. Later, the leaders staged a walkout.
The sloganeering comes two days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Saturday, announcing among other key steps the abolition of tax for salaried individuals earning up to Rs 12.75 lakh per annum. On the day the Budget presentation, the Samajwadi Party had raised slogans demanding transparency on the deaths at the Maha Kumbh. They later staged a walkout.
The first part of the ongoing Budget session will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.
Live Updates From Day 3 Of Budget Session:
#MeetingAlert#LokSabha pic.twitter.com/Zdu0vQv9WB— LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) February 3, 2025
On the statement of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BJP MP and former UP deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma says, "These people who were waiting for an incident to take place in Mahakumbh so that they can do politics on it. The incident that took place there is unfortunate. Investigation is underway for the same. Over 40 crore people are coming there and the arrangements are very good. The opposition will have to stop doing politics on such incidents."