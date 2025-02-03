"Falsehood": S Jaishankar On Rahul Gandhi's Trump Inauguration Charge

Rahul Gandhi's comment in the Lok Sabha Monday that Foreign Minister S Jaishankar was sent "three-four times to get an invite for our Prime Minister" for Donald Trump inauguration as US president, has been categorically denied by the Minister.

"Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024. I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me," S Jaishankar posted on X.

"At no stage was an invitation in respect of the PM discussed. It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India is generally represented by Special Envoys," said the Minister.

The Minister accused the Congress leader of hurting the nation's image abroad with such comments.

"Rahul Gandhi's lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad," the Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seated in the House when Mr Gandhi made the controversial comments.

"When we talk to the United States, we would not send the foreign minister three-four times to get an invite for our Prime Minister because if we had a production system and we were working on these technologies, the US president would come here and invite the Prime Minister," said Mr Gandhi.

BJP MPs led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly objected to the remark and said the Opposition leader cannot make such unsubstantiated statements linked to the country's foreign policy.

"The Leader of the Opposition cannot make such serious, unsubstantiated statements. This is about the relationship between two countries. He is making unverified statements about the invitation of our Prime Minister," said Mr Rijiju.

"He should be responsible. If the Leader of the Opposition has the information, he must tell the House who has told him that the Foreign Minister visited for this purpose," he said, demanding proof.

Last Monday, PM Modi spoke to Trump over the phone and congratulated his "dear friend on his historic second term". The Prime Minister underscored that New Delhi remains committed to a "mutually beneficial and trusted partnership" with Washington.

Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th US President was held on January 20. External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar attended the event as India's representative.

