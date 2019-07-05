Tax Cuts, Bottomline In Focus In Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget: 10 Points

Here are the top 10 developments on in this story:
- The budget is widely expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets.
- Many believe the Finance Minister is likely to give relief to the common man by raising personal income tax threshold for certain categories and increase spending on agriculture, healthcare and social sectors.
- A big push for infrastructure spending including on roads and railways may also follow to drive growth which had slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the first three months of 2019 - well below China's 6.4 per cent.
- The slowdown has also been reflected in numbers such as factory output and automobile sales. Slowing trade, rising protectionism, trade conflict between the United States and China, Brexit, US sanctions on Russia, Iran and Venezuela have weighed down the economy too.
- The sluggishness has led to expectations of the budget proposing stimulus measures to boost growth through new policy initiatives and reforms to aimed to boost growth and employment.
- The measures may be in the form of a combination of capital infusion in the public sector banks, removing the roadblocks that have crept into the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process, providing liquidity to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), address the agrarian crisis and step up allocations for infrastructure and social sectors.
- With the stimulus measures, however, the budget deficit may widen to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product or GDP, instead of the 3.4 per cent target.
- For Nirmala Sitharaman, the biggest constraining factor is lower-than-expected growth in tax revenues, particularly those of the goods and services tax (GST), something she may look to bridge through aggressive stake sale in state-run companies, higher dividend from the RBI, passing over some spending to next year and increase off-balance sheet expenditure.
- The scope of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was also recently expanded to cover all farmers which would lead to an increase in expenditure from the earlier budgeted Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 90,000 crore along with a new pension scheme.
- At the same time, Nirmala Sitharaman has to live up to the relief promised to small taxpayers in the Interim Budget in February.
(With inputs from agencies)
