Tax Cuts, Bottomline In Focus In Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget: 10 Points

For Nirmala Sitharaman, the biggest constraining factor is lower-than-expected growth in tax revenues.

New Delhi: Steps to drive the economy out of five-year low along with tax relief for middle classes may be on the cards as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her first budget today, balancing growth requirements and fiscal constraints. Ms Sitharaman is expected to give a glimpse of the five-year roadmap of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government which was voted back to power with a resounding majority in elections last month. In the annual economic survey presented to parliament yesterday, the government forecast that economic growth could get back up to 7 per cent per cent this year, but cautioned it will face challenges keeping its fiscal deficit in check.