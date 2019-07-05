Budget 2019: What Is Cheaper And What Is Costlier

Union Budget 2019: Several tax benefits were announced for purchasing electric vehicles.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first budget proposed a number of changes to levies several items. Here is your list of things that will cost more and less:

Cheaper

Electric vehicles

Affordable houses

Imported defence equipment

Imported parts of electric vehicles

Imported raw material for manufacture of artificial kidneys

Imported wool fiber, wool tops

Expensive

Petrol

Diesel

Cash withdrawal over Rs 1 crore/year

Imported auto parts

Imported gold and precious metals

Imported paper and paper products including printed books

Imported loud-speakers, indoor and outdoor unit of split AC

Imported plugs, sockets, switches

CCTV cameras, IP cameras

PVC

Vinyl flooring

Metal fittings

Tiles

Imported cashew kernels

Cigarettes



