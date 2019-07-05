Budget 2019: What Is Cheaper And What Is Costlier

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first budget proposed a number of changes to levies several items. Here is your list of things that will cost more and less:
Cheaper
- Electric vehicles
- Affordable houses
- Imported defence equipment
- Imported parts of electric vehicles
- Imported raw material for manufacture of artificial kidneys
- Imported wool fiber, wool tops
Expensive
- Petrol
- Diesel
- Cash withdrawal over Rs 1 crore/year
- Imported auto parts
- Imported gold and precious metals
- Imported paper and paper products including printed books
- Imported loud-speakers, indoor and outdoor unit of split AC
- Imported plugs, sockets, switches
- CCTV cameras, IP cameras
- PVC
- Vinyl flooring
- Metal fittings
- Tiles
- Imported cashew kernels
- Cigarettes
