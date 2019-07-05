"Budget Will Fulfill Expectations Of 21st Century India": PM Modi

Budget 2019 is the first of Modi 2.0 government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the union budget presented today by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is "one of hope" and "it is a budget that will boost India's development in the 21st Century".



The budget, he said, will strengthen enterprises, increase participation of women in the country, simplify the tax system and modernise infrastructure.



The budget - the first of the Modi 2.0 government -- is also seen as the government's first step to realise the Prime Minister's goal of doubling the economy to 5 trillion dollars within the next five years.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability