'Cover-Up For Government's Monumental Failure': D Raja On Interim Budget

CPI leader D Raja said the budget is all about "statistical jugglery". (File)

CPI leader D Raja on Friday alleged the Interim Budget 2019-20 was presented with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and was a cover-up for the government's "monumental failure" in managing the economy.

"It is not a growth-oriented budget. No measures were announced to reduce poverty. It is a cover-up for their monumental failure in managing the economy," he told PTI.

The interim budget has been presented keeping an eye on the general elections slated over next few months, he said.

With regard to an annual income support scheme announced for farmers, he said there is no clarity about the list of farmers and the way it will be implemented.

"It may help land holding farmers and not tenant/landless farmers. Only Rs 2,000 may reach farmers before elections," he added.

Mr Raja further said the government has taken a "contradictory position" by announcing tax exemption on individual income of up to Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (with savings).

On one hand, the government has announced a 10 per cent quota for economically weaker section people earning less than Rs 8 lakh per annum, on the other hand tax exemptions are given to those earning up to Rs 5 lakh per annum and Rs 6.5 lakh per annum, he said.

The budget is all about "statistical jugglery", he added.