Finance Ministry To Start Pre-Budget, Revised Estimates Meetings From October 14

The upcoming Budget of next fiscal will have gender, and child budget statements as well.

The Finance Ministry will start pre-Budget and Revised Estimates meetings from October 14 to November's first week, an official notification of the ministry said on Wednesday.

"The pre-budget/RE meetings will begin on the 14th October 2019. All Financial Advisers should ensure that the necessary details related to these meetings are entered in the RE Module. This data shall be the basis for pre-Budget discussions," a Budget Circular (2020-21) of the Budget Division of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Ministry said.

Budget Estimates for 2020-21 will be provisionally finalised after Secretary, Expenditure, completes discussions with the Secretaries and Financial Advisers. Pre-Budget Meetings shall begin from October 14 and will continue till the first week of November, it said.

Some of the new inclusions in the Circular relate to instructions regarding filling up of SCSP/TSP, Gender, Child Budget Statements etc. The format for Output-Outcome Monitoring Framework 2020-21 has also been revised, said the circular.

In calender year 2019-20, government had to present two budgets due to national elections -- an interim Budget in February and a general Budget on July 5 after formation of the government.

Ceilings for all categories of expenditure, including Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored schemes will be discussed. Accordingly, the RE 2019-20 and BE 2020-21 for all categories of expenditure, and select schemes/projects specifically included in the MTEF Statements, may be indicated separately for Revenue and Capital expenditure, the notification said.



