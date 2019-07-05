'Futuristic, Ignites Hopes For India': Amit Shah On Budget

"The budget for new India clearly reflects PM Narendra Modi's vision," he said.

Praising the Union budget as futuristic, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that it reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision where farmers prosper, the poor lead a life of dignity and the middle class gets its due and Indian enterprise a boost.

Mr Shah said the budget highlights the "exemplary" work done in key sectors relating to the economy, housing, infrastructure and the social sectors over the last five years. It ignites a spirit of hope that India can become a $5 trillion economy in the coming years, he said.

"The budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a futuristic one. It provides a coherent roadmap for sectors that will drive growth and innovation among our citizens. The emphasis on clean energy and cashless transactions are also steps in the right direction," he said in a series of tweets.

It also sets the stage for fulfilling our collective dreams of water for every citizen, ensuring electricity connectivity across India and boosting manufacturing especially in sunrise sectors, Mr Shah said, adding that the budget will enable India to become a more vibrant start-up hub.

"The budget for new India clearly reflects PM Narendra Modi's vision for India's development, where the farmers prosper, poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class get the due for their hardwork and Indian enterprise gets a boost. This is truly a budget of hope and empowerment," he said.

