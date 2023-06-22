Mayawati To Skip Opposition Meet Tomorrow, Targets Congress In Tweets

Just a day before a widely anticipated opposition unity show, Uttar Pradesh leader Mayawati announced that she would give it a miss in a series of tweets in which she also targeted Congress.

The opposition is raising issues together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, says Mayawati, and the Patna meeting organized by Nitish Kumar tomorrow "was more like joining hands, not hearts".

"In a country suffering from inflation, poverty, unemployment, backwardness, illiteracy, ethnic hatred, religious violence etc., it is clear from the state of the Bahujans that parties like the Congress and BJP are not capable of implementing the humanistic egalitarian constitution framed by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," said the former UP chief minister.

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, called the meeting as part of his efforts to corral anti-BJP parties and forge opposition unity ahead of the 2024 national election.