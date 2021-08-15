BSF Personnel Allegedly Dies By Suicide On Duty Along Bangladesh Border

Tension prevailed in his camp following Constable Manbir Singh's death by suicide.

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel today allegedly shot himself with his service weapon while on duty in the Putni area of Assam's Karimganj district that borders Bangladesh. His death by suicide came on India's 75th Independence Day.

Identified as Constable Manbir Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, the 42-year-old trooper was part of the BSF's 134th Battalion.

Tension prevailed in his camp following Constable Singh's death. Senior officials of the paramilitary force then launched an investigation into the incident.

"The body has been sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for autopsy. After the post-mortem, the body will be brought to the BSF camp at Mashimpur BSF headquarters Silchar," said a BSF official.

The police refused to comment on the case other than saying that it seemed to be a case of death by suicide.

"Right now, we cannot say much about the case because the inquiry is in a preliminary stage. Seems to be a suicide case because the jawan shot himself with his own gun. After proper inquiry, we can comment on the case," said a police official.

In May, a BSF recruit from Assam had allegedly died by suicide at a hospital in Hazaribag, Jharkhand. He was found dead at the BSF Hospital there.

Up to 680 personnel of the central armed police forces, like the Central Reserve Police Force and the BSF, have committed suicide in the past six years, Rajya Sabha was informed on August 4.

Domestic problems, illness, and financial problems could be the contributory factors, among others, behind these cases of suicide, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the House.