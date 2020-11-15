BSF Pays Tribute To Sub-Inspector Killed In Pakistan Ceasefire Violation

BSF Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal, 39, was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K on Friday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday paid tribute to Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal, 39, who was killed in the line of duty on the eve of Diwali, during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A wreath-laying ceremony for Mr Dobhal of the Artillery Regiment was led by Dr Rajesh Mishra, Inspector General Kashmir Frontier, in Srinagar on Sunday morning.

"Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal immediately reacted to the call of duty for retaliation (to Pakistani firing)... thus causing great damage to the enemy in Naugam Sector. While fighting bravely, he was hit. He was immediately evacuated, but died on way to the hospital," a BSF statement read.

The BSF family salutes its brave member and is indebted for his sacrifice for the Nation, it added.

Mr Dobhal had joined the Border Security Force in 2004. He is survived by his parents, wife and a daughter who live in Uttrakhand's Dehradun.

Eleven people, including four soldiers of the Indian army and Mr Dobhal, were killed in major firing along the Line of Control across districts of north Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Indian forces strongly retaliated to the shelling and army sources said there have been multiple casualties on the Pakistani side.

Around 6-7 Pakistan army soldiers, including two SSG (Special Service Group) commandos, have been killed and 10-12 injured, army sources said.

A number of Pakistani army bunkers, fuel dumps and launchpads have been destroyed and set on fire, they added. The army also released videos of the strikes.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan has inflicted a lot of harm on civilians, including damage to their properties, Rajesh Mishra, BSF Inspector General (IG), Kashmir, said adding that the "issue of human rights violations" should be raised against the country.

