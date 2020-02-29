BSF Offers To Repair Trooper's Home Set Ablaze During Delhi Violence

Mohammad Anees's house in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area was gutted in fire during the clashes in Delhi

The Border Security Force on Saturday came to the rescue of its trooper Mohammad Anees, whose house was torched in this week's violence in Delhi, promising him that the force will repair his house and offer financial aid.

BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore visited Mr Anees's gutted house in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, where nine other houses were torched by angry mobs on Tuesday.

Mr Rathore assured the family that arrangements will be made to bring Mohammad Anees to Delhi. He is currently in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to IANS, Mr Rathore said, "We will completely repair the house and we will also give him financial aid. We are calling him for a Delhi posting till the time he is comfortable here. We will help him in getting financial aid from the state government."

Mohammad Ahmed had on Thursday said that his house was torched in Karawal Nagar's Khajuri Khas area and that it was the timely intervention from the locals that saved his and his family's lives.

"Some locals after seeing the smoke went to the rooftop with water pipes to douse the flames. Even as they did it, the gas cylinder in the house of his neighbour Mohammad Iliyas exploded and the balcony of the top floor collapsed," he said.

"Then some other locals and policemen opened the doors of our homes and brought us out and took us to a safer place," he said.

Clashes broke out on Sunday between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi. Hundreds of vehicles, shops and homes were gutted in the violence. The residents have questioned the Delhi Police over its inaction.