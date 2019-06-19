BS Yedyurappa Attacks HD Kumaraswamy For Accusing BJP Of Bribing Lawmaker

The Chief Minister should clearly give names before making allegations, BS Yeddyurappa said.

Hitting back at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for accusing the BJP of attempting to bribe one of his party legislators, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday asked him to clearly name those involved.

If the Chief Minister did not give out the names before levelling such allegations, it would be seem as though he was suspecting his own partymen, Mr Yeddyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said the Chief Minister was making allegations against the BJP out of desperation. "We have said we are not involved in such things...18-20 Congress-JD(S) MLAs are disgruntled. We have told them that we will also cooperate and work for the development of the state in a unified way."

"By saying that someone from BJP offered Rs 10 crore to someone in JD(S), why are you bringing down your own members? How would they benefit from this?" Mr Yeddyurappa asked.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had said relentless efforts have been made to pull down the government and that he knew who was behind it.

To back his claim, Mr Kumaraswamy had said that one of the JD(S) lawmakers had received a call from a BJP leader on Monday, who said the government's fall was imminent. He had also offered him Rs 10 crore to switch sides.

Mr Kumaraswamy, who did not reveal any names, said the BJP leader had also claimed that 10 MLAs from the ruling coalition were with them, and the government was going to fall.