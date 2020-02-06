BS YediyurappaGovernment Not Stable Can Fall At Any Moment: HD Kumaraswamy

Earlier in the day, 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, and BA Basavaraja took oath as Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru.

BS YediyurappaGovernment Not Stable Can Fall At Any Moment: HD Kumaraswamy

"Karnataka Government is not a stable one. It can fall at any moment," HD Kumaraswamy said.

Mysuru (Karnataka):

The former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government is not stable and it can fall at any moment.

"Karnataka Government is not a stable one. With the developments taking place, it can fall at any moment," HD Kumaraswamy told reporters when asked to comment on the Karnataka Cabinet expansion.

Earlier in the day, 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, and BA Basavaraja took oath as Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru.

Comments
HD KumaraswamyBS YediyurappaKarnataka Cabinet expansion

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News