BS Yediyurappa Gets Relief From Supreme Court In Corruption Case

BS Yediyurappa is accused of denotifying acres of land illegally in 2006-7

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won a reprieve today from the Supreme Court, which has put on hold criminal proceedings in a corruption case against him.

The Karnataka High Court had refused to cancel an FIR registered against Mr Yediyurappa, who is accused in a land allocation scam.

The senior BJP leader is accused of denotifying acres of land illegally in 2006-7 and allotting the land to entrepreneurs - when he was Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. The case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In 2020, the High Court had rejected his request that the FIR registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta police be cancelled. High Court judge John Michael Cunha had reprimanded the police for delaying the investigation. "The circumstances clearly indicate the delay is intentional and deliberate," the judge had said.

The FIR was registered against Mr Yediyurappa in 2013 after a private complaint made by one Vasudeva Reddy alleged the former chief minister had denotified land in Bellandur and Devarabeesanahalli, acquired to develop an IT park.