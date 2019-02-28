Air Strikes Will Help Us Win More Than 22 Lok Sabha Seats: BS Yeddyurappa

BS Yeddyurappa said the air strikes resulted in a "pro-Modi wave" in the country.

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has said that India's air strikes on a terror camp in Pakistan on Tuesday has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the national election due by May.

"The atmosphere....day by day, the wind is increasingly blowing in favour of the BJP. Yesterday's (Tuesday's) action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country, the results of which can be seen in coming Lok Sabha polls," Mr Yeddyurappa said on Wednesday in Chitradurga.

"It has enthused youths; all this will help us in winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka)," said the former chief minister. The BJP has 16 parliamentary seats in Karnataka, the Congress 10 and Janata Dal Secular 2.

Mr Yeddyurappa's comments have added fuel to the opposition's allegation of "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of the armed forces by the "leaders of the ruling party (BJP)."

National security, 21 opposition parties said in a statement, "must transcend narrow political considerations."

The Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh, reacting to Mr Yeddyurappa's comments, tweeted: "They have no shame. The country is tense, our pilot is in Pakistan's custody, soldiers' families are worried, and BJP is counting seats...Such lowdown politics."

Shocking & disgusting to understand #BJPsPlot4Vote. It is unfortunate that @BJP4India is calculating electoral gains even before the dust has settled. No patriot shall derive such sadistic gains over soldiers' death, only a anti-nationalist can.

What will RSS say about this? pic.twitter.com/w6wAhAg6gv — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 28, 2019

In the early hours of Tuesday, Indian Air Force fighter planes crossed the Line of Control for the first time since 1971 and bombed a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terrorist group responsible for the February 14 terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama in which over 40 soldiers were killed.

The government said the strike was successful and a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were killed.

Amid escalating hostilities, Pakistan yesterday captured an Indian Air Force pilot after an air combat, after which the government put out a strong statement demanding his safe return.