A MiG 21 Bison pilot is in Pakistan's custody, the government has confirmed (File)

The government has demanded the "immediate and safe return" of an Indian Air Force pilot captured by Pakistan after an air combat that marked the worst escalation between the neighbours in decades.

On Wednesday, New Delhi summoned the Pakistan envoy and lodged a strong protest over "unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan", saying its jets had targeted military installations in India a day after Indian fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and carried out a strike at a major terror camp.

In various videos circulated by Pakistani accounts, the pilot was seen blindfolded and wounded, his arms tied behind his back, being interrogated. The videos were taken off as Pakistan faced allegations of violating the Geneva Convention for prisoners. Later, a video showed the pilot sipping tea, saying that "officers of the Pakistani army have looked after me well".

India had been on high alert amid warnings of retaliation by Islamabad after IAF fighter jets destroyed a major terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot, around 80 km from the Line of Control, in a pre-dawn strike on Tuesday.

New Delhi said it was a "non-military and pre-emptive" strike based on credible inputs that Jaish was training suicide bombers for more attacks in the country. Over 40 soldiers were killed on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber attacked a security convoy.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES On India-Pak situation after IAF strike on Pak terror camps: