No Deal On Pilot Captured By Pak, Want Him Back Immediately: Sources

Pakistan took an Indian pilot captive on Wednesday after an aerial combat in which the Air Force shot down a Pakistani warplane.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 28, 2019 14:49 IST
Ties between India and Pakistan have nosedived since the Pulwama terror attack.


New Delhi: 

There will be "no deal" on the Indian Air Force pilot captured by Pakistan, sources said today, adding that India expected his immediate return.

The government would not ask for consular access. "We want him back," sources said.

The pilot was captured yesterday after an aerial combat between Indian and Pakistani fighter planes.

The government summoned the Pakistani envoy and handed over a demarche demanding the "immediate and safe return" of the pilot. It also strongly objected to Pakistan's "vulgar display" of the pilot and said Pakistan "would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to him".

