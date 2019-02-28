No Deal On Pilot Captured By Pak, Want Him Back Immediately: Sources

Ties between India and Pakistan have nosedived since the Pulwama terror attack.

There will be "no deal" on the Indian Air Force pilot captured by Pakistan, sources said today, adding that India expected his immediate return.



The government would not ask for consular access. "We want him back," sources said.



The pilot was captured yesterday after an aerial combat between Indian and Pakistani fighter planes.



The government summoned the Pakistani envoy and handed over a demarche demanding the "immediate and safe return" of the pilot. It also strongly objected to Pakistan's "vulgar display" of the pilot and said Pakistan "would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to him".