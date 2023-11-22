BRS Leader K Kavitha Alleges Congress Leaders Attacked Party Candidate

Voting in Telangana will take place on November 30.

Amid election campaigning, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha alleged that Congress leaders attacked BRS candidate from Bodhan Assembly constituency and the party cadre.

Ms Kavitha further claimed that Congress is feeling insecure about winning the upcoming elections in the state and so they are showing their "real colours".

"Today, Congress party leaders have attacked our MLA candidate in Bodhan constituency. The cadre of our party was also attacked. Congress has started showing its real colour because of the insecurities they have about winning the state. In Telangana, we will stand with our people. If BRS really decides to attack their (Congress) candidates, then they will not be able to step out of their houses," Kavitha said.

Earlier on November 19, Sunday, officials of the Election Commission on Sunday checked the vehicle of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, in what was the second such instance this month ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections in Telangana.

The BRS leader was travelling to Dharmapuri to campaign for the November 30 polls when some officials from the poll panel stopped her car at the Chalgal check post in Karim Nagar, sources said.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP as the state goes to polls on November 30.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

