British MP's Activities 'Against National Interest': Government Sources

Debbie Abrahams was stopped at Delhi airport as she landed on Monday morning and later deported to Dubai.

British MP Debbie Abrahams's visa was revoked before she travelled to India on account of "activities which went against India's national interests," government sources said today, asserting that she had been informed about the rejection of her e-business visa on February 14.

"Her e-Business Visa was revoked on 14 February 2020 on account of her indulging in activities which went against India's national interest," said sources on the British lawmaker, who has been critical of the government's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir and the end of special status under Article 370.

The grant, rejection and revocation of visa is the sovereign right of any country, officials stated.

Ms Abrahams was issued an e-business visa on October 7, 2019, which was valid till October 5, 2020, to attend business meetings.



"Ms Abrahams was not in the possession of a valid visa at the time of her travel to India and she was accordingly requested to return," sources said, adding that there is no provision of "visa on arrival" for UK nationals at the airport.