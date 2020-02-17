British MP Critical Of J&K Move Denied Entry Into India: 'Visa Rejected'

British MP Debbie Abrahams said she was dennied visa to visit India

A British MP critical of the government's decisions on Kashmir says she has been denied entry into India and is "waiting to be deported" after she was told at the Delhi airport that her e-visa had been rejected. Debbie Abrahams, a Member of the British Parliament and the Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, has posted on social media that she was "treated like a criminal" and taken to the deportee cell.

Ms Abrahams said she arrived at the Delhi airport this morning around 8.50 am. She was told that the e-visa that had been issued last October and was valid until October 2020 had been rejected.

"Along with everyone else, I presented myself at the immigration desk with my documents including my e-visa, had my photograph taken and then the official looked at his screen and started shaking his head. Then he told me my visa was rejected took my passport and disappeared for about 10 minutes. When he came back he was very rude and aggressive shouting at me to 'come with me'," said the British MP.