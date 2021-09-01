British Airways To Resume Chennai-London Flights From Thursday

British Airways flights on the route will operate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. (Representational)

British Airways said on Wednesday it will resume its Chennai-London flights, which had stopped in May last year due to COVID-19, from Thursday onwards.

The passenger flights between India and the UK have been operating under the air bubble arrangement that the two countries have formed in mid-2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Airways's statement said the flights on London-Chennai route will operate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while the services on Chennai-London route will operate on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the pandemic.

