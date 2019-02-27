Britain Asks India, Pak To Exercise Restraint After Air Skirmish

Britain's junior Foreign Office minister Mark Field said he will speak with Indian and Pakistani envoys on Wednesday to urge their countries to exercise restraint

All India | | Updated: February 27, 2019 19:07 IST
India bombed a camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot yesterday


London: 

Britain's junior Foreign Office minister Mark Field said he will speak with Indian and Pakistani envoys on Wednesday to urge their countries to exercise restraint after both sides said they shot down each other's fighter jets.

India ordered air strikes yesterday, while Pakistani planes engaged in an air skirmish with Indian jets today, the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have done so, while ground forces have exchanged fire in more than a dozen locations.

"I shall be speaking to both the Indian and Pakistani High Commissioners this afternoon and will continue to press for the importance of restraint," Field said in parliament.

