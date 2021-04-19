Britain Adds India To Travel 'Red List' After Covid Surge

Britain on Monday imposed its strictest travel curbs on India after virus surge. (File)

Britain on Monday imposed its strictest travel curbs on India after an explosion of coronavirus cases there, hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to New Delhi.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said India was being added to Britain's "red list" of countries, banning all arrivals from India except for UK or Irish nationals, who must pay to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days on their return.

