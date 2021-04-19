India Added To UK Covid 'Red List': What It Means

All passengers entering Britain must have coronavirus-negative reports (File)

Britain on Monday included India on the coronavirus 'red list' of nations, banning all arrivals from the country amid a huge spurt of cases. The decision was announced hours after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his visit because of the coronavirus situation in India.

The red list has around 40 badly hit nations. According to the British government, if a person has been in or through any of the listed countries in the last 10 days, they would be refused entry to the United Kingdom.

"If you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK, you will be able to enter. You must quarantine in a government approved hotel for 10 days," a British government website listing travel rules read.

People, who are eligible for entry to the UK under the Covid rules and have arrived before 4 am on April 9 from these countries, must self-isolate for 10 days at the place they are staying and take Covid tests on day 2 and day 8 of arrival.

Those arriving after that must stay in a quarantine hotel.

The European country had added Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and Philippines to the list on April 9.

