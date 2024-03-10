Brijendra Singh, Son Of Veteran Politician Birender Singh, Quits BJP

Brijendra Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana's Hisar, today resigned from the primary membership of the party, raising speculations of his potential move to the Congress just weeks ahead of the general elections.

The announcement was made through Mr Singh's social media channels, citing political reasons for his departure from the BJP.

"I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, national president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar,' Mr Singh posted on X.

I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar. — Brijendra Singh (@BrijendraSpeaks) March 10, 2024

Mr Singh is the son of veteran BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh. According to sources, Mr Singh may join the Congress in the presence of his father who had resigned from Congress in 2014 to join the BJP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the bureaucrat-turned-politician had defeated Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with the Congress, to win Hisar Lok Sabha seat.