Facing #MeToo Protest, Wrestling Body Chief's Poetic Swipe At UP Rally

Brij Bhushan Singh also said the BJP will form a majority government at the Centre next year.

Facing allegations of sexual harassment by some of India's top wrestlers, Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh today, without mentioning the protests by elite grapplers, started his speech at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda with a sentimental poem making references to suffering, betrayal, and love.

"Kabhi ashq, kabhi gham, to kabhi zeher piya jata hai. Tab jakar jamane me jiya jata hai. Yeh mila mujhko mohabbat ka sila, bewafa kehke mera naam liya jata hai. Isko ruswai kahen ki shohrat apni, dabe hontho se mera naam liya jata hai (Sometimes you drink tears, sometimes sadness, and at times poison. Only then do you live in society. This is the reward I have received for my love, they call me unfaithful. Call it notoriety or fame, they take my name with pursed lips)," he said at the rally organised under BJP's 'Mahasampark Abhiyan' for the 2024 elections.

The BJP MP announced that he would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections again from the Kaiserganj constituency. He also said the BJP will form a majority government next year.

Marking nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Mr Singh then attacked Congress saying Indian territory was occupied during Congress rule, and PM Modi could have got it back had he been in power then.

"During the Congress era, 78,000 square kilometres of India's land was captured by Pakistan when Jawahar Lal Nehru was the PM. China attacked India in 1962 and still holds 33,000 square kilometres of Indian land. In 1972, 92,000 Pakistani prisoners of war (POW) were captured by India. That was an opportunity to get back the land captured by Pakistan (in exchange for POW). If there was a strong PM instead of Congress, if there was PM Modi, he would have definitely got it back," he said.

Brij Bhushan Singh then further heaped praise on PM Modi, praising him for his Kashmir decision, building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and working on the rapid progress in building roads, medical colleges, universities, and indigenous defence manufacturing. He ended his speech with chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and a 'chaupaai' of the Ram Charit Manas.

Mr Singh's "Jan Chetna Maharally" was earlier scheduled for June 5, but was postponed "due to security reasons".

On Saturday, the protesting wrestlers alleged Mr Singh was using his influence to put sexual harassment victims under pressure and forcing them to change their statements. They threatened to resume their stir if decisive action is not taken against him by June 15.

The Delhi Police, which has recorded statements of over 200 people in connection with the case, will file a chargesheet by June 15, as per the assurance given by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The police has asked the women wrestlers who filed the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to produce pictures, videos, or WhatsApp chat messages to support their allegations, sources said.

India's ace wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting against Mr Singh and demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven women athletes.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, and even issued a defiant statement refuting all charges.

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court, and I am ready to accept any punishment," he said.