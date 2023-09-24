'Missed No Opportunity': Cops' Charges Against Ex Wrestling Body Chief

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: The next hearing will be held on October 7 in Rouse Avenue Court. (file)

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh tried to sexually harass women wrestlers whenever he saw an opportunity, the Delhi police told the court today, and argued that there's sufficient evidence to frame charges against him.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had exempted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several top women wrestlers, from appearance today.

Citing an alleged incident from Tajikistan, Delhi Police argued that Mr Singh knew what he was doing.

Referring to the complaint of a woman wrestler, Delhi Police said that during an event in Tajikistan, the accused called the complainant into the room and forcefully hugged her. When the complainant protested, Brij Bhushan Singh said that he had done it like a father. "This clearly shows that he was fully aware of his actions," the police told the court.

It's not a question of whether the victim reacted or not, but that she was wronged, the police said.

Citing another complaint, from during the Asian Championship in Tajikistan, the police said another woman wrestler had claimed that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh lifted her shirt up without permission, and touched her stomach inappropriately.

Delhi Police mentioned another alleged incident from the WFI office in Delhi, and argued that the national capital was the jurisdiction for the complaints. Referring to the Sohrabuddin encounter case in Gujarat, they said that several FIRs were registered separately in that case, but the court heard them all at one place.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was not exonerated by the oversight committee constituted by the government to investigate the allegations against him, Delhi police had earlier told a court.

The Union Sports Ministry had constituted an oversight committee headed by Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom to investigate the allegations levelled by women wrestlers against Mr Singh after their protest in the national capital.

Its report was not made public, but a copy was given to the Delhi police, who are probing the allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Sexual harassment against a woman carries a maximum punishment of three years' imprisonment, the police said today. They had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15.

