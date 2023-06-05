Wrestlers, Demanding Probe Against Brij Bhushan, Meet Amit Shah

Amit Shah asked the wrestlers to let the law take it own course, sources said.

India's top wrestlers, who have been protesting against BJP MP and chief of the country's wrestling federation Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Olympian Bajrang Punia told NDTV that they met the Home Minister late last evening at his Delhi home.

Sources say the meeting that began at 11 pm lasted for more than two hours and that it was attended by Mr Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian.

The wrestlers demanded impartial probe and quick action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh - who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven female wrestlers, including a minor, they said,

Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law remains same for everyone, it's learnt.

Sources say the protesting wrestlers had sought a meeting with Mr Shah after their five-day deadline for action against the wrestling federation chief ended yesterday.

The wrestlers, who allege that their protest against wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been largely ignored, had last month announced their decision to consign the medals to the Ganga in Haridwar.

They, however, temporarily shelved their plan after intervention from farmer leader Naresh Tikait.