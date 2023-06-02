Groping, Intimidation, Stalking: Charges Against Wrestling Chief In FIRs

The FIRs are based on the complaints of seven women wrestlers at a Delhi police station last month.

BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh allegedly touched women athletes inappropriately on the pretext of checking their breath, groped them, asked inappropriate personal questions, demanded sexual favours in exchange for the federation bearing the cost of treatment of injuries sustained during tournaments, offered "unknown edible not approved by the dietician or coach", brushed his hands across a minor's breast and stalked her, the First Information Reports, or FIRs, based on the complaints of seven women wrestlers at Delhi's Connaught Place police station last month, allege.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. On Wednesday, he issued a defiant statement, once again refuting all charges.

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court, and I am ready to accept any punishment," he said.

The wrestlers, who have been demanding the federation chief's removal and an overhaul of the wrestling body, accused him of intimidation and sexual harassment in the "most inappropriate and atrocious manner".

All the women athletes travelled in groups whenever they left their rooms to avoid running into the accused (Brij Bhushan Singh) alone, one of the complainants has claimed, adding that he singled out athletes from their groups and asked inappropriate personal questions they were uncomfortable answering.

"I was called by the accused (Mr Singh) who pulled up my T-shirt, slid his hand down my stomach, and put his hand on my navel on the pretext of checking my breath," one of the complainants said. She also claimed that the BJP MP offered her an "unknown edible" not approved by her dietician or coach, saying it would be good for her health and performance.

Another complainant said when she suffered an injury during a competition abroad, Mr Singh allegedly said the federation would bear the cost of her treatment if she gave in to his sexual advances.

Vinod Tomar, Secretary of the wrestling federation, has also been accused by one of the wrestlers of forcing himself on her inside his Delhi office.

"On my visit to the federation office... I was called into the room of the accused (Mr Tomar)... my brother, who was accompanying me, was categorically asked to stay back...The accused (Mr Tomar), upon the departure of other persons, closed the door... pulled me towards himself and tried making forceful physical contact with me," the complainant has said.

Both the FIRs cite IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention), which carry a jail term of one to three years.

The FIR based on the complaint of a minor's father also invokes Section 10 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), which entails five to seven years of imprisonment.