Wrestlers' March To New Parliament Stopped, Some Detained

The wrestlers have demanded the sacking of federation chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Olympians and Commonwealth Games champions, were detained on Sunday as they attempted to stage a protest outside the newly inaugurated parliament building. The athletes have been demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India president, Brij Bhushan Singh, over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

The wrestling federation chief, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling BJP, has denied the accusations. This protest comes as part of a larger movement of athletes rallying in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar since last month.

Thousands of police personnel were deployed in central Delhi as part of security measures for the inauguration of the new parliament building and the planned 'Mahila Mahapanchayat' (Women's Grand Assembly) by the wrestlers. Officials also closed all entry and exit gates at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations of the Delhi Metro.

Despite the denial of permission for their protest, the wrestlers insisted on conducting their "Mahila Mahapanchayat" near the new building. "We respect our athletes, but we will not let there be any disturbance in the inauguration," Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, told the press.

Security around the national capital was tightened, with additional police deployment, multiple barricades, and thorough vehicle inspections. A senior police officer indicated that intensive patrolling is being carried out across the national capital and its bordering areas to ensure that law and order are maintained.

Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmer leader, announced that thousands of farmers would gather at Delhi's Ghazipur border to show solidarity with the wrestlers. These farmers planned to enter Delhi from various border points.

Ahead of the protest, the police requested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to permit the creation of a temporary jail at the MC Primary Girls School in Old Bawana. "Strict vigil is being kept along Delhi's borders... no one will be allowed entry without thorough checking," a senior police officer reiterated.