Wrestler Vince Steele, 39, Dies Mid-Match After Suffering 'Cardiac Event'

The independent wrestling community is mourning the loss of Vince Steele, 39, who died following a medical emergency during a match in New Jersey. He was widely known as 'The Jurassic Juggernaut.'

According to The New York Post, the New York City native suffered a "cardiac event" while competing in a four-way match at a Brii Combination Wrestling (BCW) event in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

BCW confirmed the tragic news on X on Monday, stating, "During yesterday's event, Vince suffered a medical emergency in the ring. We want to express our deepest gratitude to the Ridgefield Park Police Department, who were on the scene within minutes and immediately provided emergency medical assistance." Despite their swift response and the efforts of first responders, BCW announced, "We tragically lost Vince."

The organisation described his passing as an "unimaginable loss" and requested patience and respect as they processed the tragedy. They also promised to share details soon on plans to honour Steele's legacy.

💔 Rest in Power, Vince Steele 💔



We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of Vince Steele, a beloved member of the BCW family. His passion, dedication, and larger-than-life presence left an unforgettable mark on everyone who knew him.



During yesterday's event, Vince suffered… pic.twitter.com/AC5kidIPkA — Brii Combination Wrestling (@BCW_Wrestling_) March 17, 2025

While BCW did not initially disclose a cause of death, Fightful reported that Mr Steele, known as The Jurassic Juggernaut, suffered a cardiac event.

A well-known figure on the independent wrestling circuit, Mr Steele also competed for Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) in Florida and ACE Pro Wrestling in New Jersey.

"We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of 'The Jurassic Juggernaut' Vince Steele," CCW wrote on X. "Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. Rest In Peace, big man. You will forever be missed."